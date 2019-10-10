A man under community supervision for life because of a sex-offense conviction who always seemed to be riding his bicycle to a fishing or swimming hole when a state probation officer came around to check on him has been jailed for violating probation.
It was up to Tennessee Board of Pardons and Parole Officer Robert Callabrese to keep track of Sherrill because of requirements of the state sex offender registry law. Included in the requirements is a rule to maintain a residence and to report to his probation officer.
In August 2018, Sherrill was released from jail after serving time for an evading arrest conviction. He also is a registered sex offender that requires community supervision.
At that time, Sherrill told the probation officer he was living in a tent behind his parents’ home on Bat Town Rd. When Calabrese went to the residence, he was unable to verify that was where Sherrill was living.
Three times he made the trip to Bat Town Rd. and three times he was told Sherrill had left on his bicycle to either go fishing, go swimming, or just go for a ride. On one occasion, Sherrill’s father, Willard Sherrill, told the probation officer he had not seen his son in a day or so.
On July 24 Calabrese signed a warrant for probation violation against Sherrill and he was arrested the next month and has been in jail since.
Assistant Public Defender Janis Mize argued that Sherrill’s sentence was due to expire in December and that he already had 333 days credit of time served incarcerated.
“What we have here is a disconnect,” Mize told Judge Gary McKenzie, suggesting that additional jail time would be additional punishment because of that disconnect. She asked he be released for time served and his probation period be completed.
McKenzie noted that despite repeated visits and requests for a phone call, Sherrill never called his probation officer. He then ordered probation to be revoked and the balance of the two-year sentence be served.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Christopher Jaques Baird, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Baird and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, bond set at $1,000 and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Richard James Castro, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with credit for 31 days already served.
•John Randall Choate, presented a certificate of completion of an addiction treatment program at Faith Farms in Texas and was granted good behavior probation for payment of $200 restitution with permission to return to Texas to work at the recovery program.
•Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Corbitt and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Anthony Jorge Corson, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Robert Stanley Davis, probation violation to be dismissed with $50 monthly payments to be made on restitution.
•Thomas Nathan Denney, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Denny and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Leo Hayes III, probation violation hearings continued to Nov. 5 for tracking of status of Recovery Court application.
•Patricia Anne Haynie, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Haynie and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Robert Daniel Heady, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with furlough to transfer supervision to Recovery Court.
•Leah Christa Hoffman, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with fine and court costs waived.
•Tammy Renee Jackson, probation fees waived and continued to Feb. 7 for tracking on progress of paying $10,205.67 in fines and court costs.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation hearing and one case pending action of the grand jury continued to Nov. 5.
•Emily Heather Pepper, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Pepper and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•James Jeremia Pugh, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 13.
•Stephen Edward Randall, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Robert Eugene Richardson, conceded to the probation violation of new arrest and is to serve the balance of a two-year prison sentence with credit for 150 days already served.
•Chad Dewayne Roland, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for 200 days already served.
•Christopher Allen Rood, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Rood and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 31. It was noted that Rood has already paid $2,700 in restitution in nine months. He was released under his own recognizance.
•Delbert Wade Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Kylo Keith Smith, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence. He was granted a furlough to attend a long-term in-house Adult and Teen Challenge program.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Lisa Reagan Stone, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of an eight-year prison sentence with credit for 191 days already served.
Deadline docket
•Victoria Dawn Becker, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and evading arrest, bond set at $60,000 and continued to Nov. 5.
•Joseph Eugene Flury, four counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of merchandise of $1,000 to $1,250, driving on a suspended license and one case pending action of the grand jury, continued to Nov. 5.
•Jim Edward Tanner, aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, continued to Nov. 4.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Turner and probation violation hearings continued to Nov. 5.
•Lindsey Nicole Wagoner, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Robert Brent Young, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Jamie Lee Conatser, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Conatser and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 5.
•Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and two cases pending before the grand jury, continued to Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.