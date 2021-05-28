A Crossville area woman facing three years in prison after failing a drug test in early 2020 avoided going to prison because of her good faith efforts since that stumble while on probation.
Desiree Cheyenne Norris avoided going to jail this time with a word of caution from Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie: “Next time around it is not what is going to happen.”
During the brief hearing, it was noted that Norris had consecutive sentences with one being served on probation and the other on parole. She was placed on parole on Feb. 18, 2020, and tested positive for a drug in her system just a month later. Norris was in a halfway house called Sober Living in Dekalb County.
On April 17, 2020, during a hearing, Norris admitted using methamphetamine within a month after being paroled.
Defense attorney Kevin Bryant told the court it was her first violation and that she has had negative random drug screens since that time.
McKenzie noted that Norris had not been in trouble and had not picked up new charges since. The judge countered that he believed Norris was “still trying to work out the program.”
He found Norris in violation of terms of her probation but sentenced her to time served.
She will continue to be in the Sober Living program operated through the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency. A representative of that program was present during the hearing and told the court since that one positive test, Norris has “been doing a very good job.”
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
•Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to render aid at a traffic crash with injuries, trial set for Aug, 24.
Probation violations
•Chad Kelley Allbert, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Allbert and probation violation hearing continued to June 11.
•Marquise Daeshaun Batts, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and with credit for time served already, completed his sentence.
•Carl Edward Carter III, pleaded guilty to a probation violations and was given credit for 325 days already served in jail.
•Kozzi Christopher Cole, probation violations hearings continued to June 11.
•Andrea Nicole Haines, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of sentence with credit for 101 days already served in jail.
•Austin Tyler Johny Hofmeister, probation violation, to serve 60 days in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•William Dean Howard, probation violation hearing continued to June 11.
•Tanner Lynn Isham, probation violation hearing continued to June 11.
•Jayme Lynn Johnson, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence.
•Kristina Marie Kerley, to serve six months in jail for violating probation, lose judicial diversion status and return to supervised probation on the balance of a nine-year sentence.
•Michael Paul Kearley, probation violation hearing continued with date to be set.
•Andrew James McDonald, probation violation based on unpaid restitution in the amount of $3,500. McDonald has otherwise successfully completed terms of probation and probation was ordered completed with restitution to be collected through the civil courts.
•Brandy Lynn Peebles, probation violation hearing continued to June 11.
•Allison Renee Pinson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Pinson and probation violation hearing continued to June 11.
•Frank Henry Quince, probation violation, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with long-term recovery treatment application pending.
•Robert Eugene Richardson, probation violation dropped with completion of probation. Court costs were waived.
•James Timothy Russell Jr., pleaded guilty to a violation and is to serve eight months to complete his sentence which will end his probation.
•Joshua Micah Stone, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve eight months to complete his sentence.
•Andrew Blake Young, during probation violation hearing court costs were waived so that all funds go to restitution. Continued to Sept. 8 for tracking.
Deadline docket
•Lee Floyd Bebley, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, theft of property of up to $1,000, evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and reckless driving, continued to June 23.
•Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft, forgery by uttering, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, forgery of up to $1,000, criminal impersonation and two counts of criminal simulation, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 14.
•Edward Phillip Sprout, motion to revoke bond in possession of methamphetamine, four evading arrest, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license cases dropped with agreement to wear a GPS ankle monitoring bracelet and banned from driving.
