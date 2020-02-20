Jacob Morrow dodged a legal bullet recently when he appeared before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray on a probation violation warrant. The violation was because Morrow failed a drug test.
“I don’t think anyone is going to sleep easier with Mr. Morrow in prison,” Morrow’s attorney, Randal Boston argued. He may have had a point. For eight and one-half years, Morrow has been on supervised probation as part of a ten-year sentence for felony possession of meth.
As a result of his probation violation arrest, Morrow has already served a month in jail. Boston was seeking to lessen the time his client was to serve with a suggestion that 100 days in jail might be more appropriate.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch didn’t agree. He said testing positive for cocaine and in possession of a small amount of meth should be enough for Morrow to serve his ten-year sentence.
During the hearing, Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole Officer Christopher Goddard testified that he administered a random drug test that indicated the presence of illegal substances in Morrow’s system. After the failed test, Morrow didn’t return for a scheduled meeting with the probation officer.
Crossville Police Sgt. Andrew King testified that in October 2019, he was called to the state probation office to take Morrow into custody and that during a search, discovered a small clear wrapper that held a substance he identified as meth.
“Historically, I would revoke to serve the sentence on someone found in possession of meth,” Bray noted. “It was a simple possession … I am going to split the sentence, requiring one year to serve and then transfer to (house arrest supervision) of community corrections … you need to address your drug issue … you are being given a chance.”
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•William Jefferson Boggs, two counts of aggravated robbery, continued to March 23.
•Robin Marie Latsky, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Feb. 24.
•Debbie Louise Ledbetter, aggravated robbery, continued to Feb. 24.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing. Motion filed by Ivy Gardner to withdraw from the case, continued to Feb. 24.
Motions/hearings
•Kelly Shane Downs, driving under the influence, motion for new trial waived with sentence having already been served.
•Travis Lloyd Houston, probation violations, fourth offense driving under the influence and two habitual motor vehicle offender law violations, removed from the habitual motor vehicle offender list and had local probation violations dismissed. Fines and court costs were also waived.
•Terry Jason Manis, felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed. motion to be moved from supervised probation to unsupervised probation granted.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, motion to withdraw filed by Nathan Clouse granted; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Sherrill and continued.
Probation violations
•Chad Kelly Allbert, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Allbert and continued to March 6.
•Andrew Brady Allred, allowed to return to a treatment program and once completed, be returned to supervised probation.
•Christopher Jaques Baird, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Amber Dawn Bow, probation violations, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, completion of rehab reported and continued to March 6.
•Derek Shane Brown, probation violation warrant dismissed and to continue on supervised probation.
•Anthony Jorge Corson, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Michael David Cox, probation violation hearing continued to March 6 at which time Cox is to return to court with an attorney.
•Nicky Paul Crisp, pleaded guilty to the probation violation with credit for time served and reinstated on supervised probation.
•Timothy Douglas Eldridge, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve six months in jail at 75%.
•Kaycee Irene Farr, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve seven months in jail. That sentence has already been served and she was scheduled for release following court.
•Taylor Lee Hall, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Miranda Dawn Hinds, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve six months in jail and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.
•Karen Ann Hubbard, pleaded guilty to probation violations and agreed to serve balance of sentence with credit for time already served in jail.
•Scott Monroe Hyder, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Tammy Renee Jackson, probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•Thomas Blake Lewis Janow, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Janow and probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Michael Paul Kerley, probation violation hearing continued to June 5 for tracking of restitution payments after court costs and supervision fees were waived.
•Jason Wayne Kirby, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Joseph Lee Manning, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Manning and probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Valerie Jolene Miller, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Travis Lee Moore, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Jacob Melton Morrow, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve one year in jail and then be transferred to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Crystal LeAnn Mosley, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Mosley and probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Bryan Adam Nalepa, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Bruce L. Parks, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 150 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Harlan Clay Phillips, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violation warrant dismissed with proof of medical records.
•Scott Leandro Rocha, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Christopher Allen Rood, probation violation warrant dismissed.
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 24 for tracking of payments.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, pleaded guilty to probation violations with fees waived and return to supervised probation.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Joshua Lee Wilson, pleaded guilty to probation violations and given credit for time served. He was then returned to supervised probation.
•Christopher Roy Wyatt, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to continue on judicial diversion with probation revoked.
•Christopher James Yarnell, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 30 days in jail.
•Laura Alene Young, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Brooks Jonathan Lee, probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Gregory Shane Stokes, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve six months in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.