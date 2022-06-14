A routine check by state probation officers and a sheriff’s investigator of a residence occupied by a man on probation has resulted in a new arrest after a stolen motorcycle was found at the scene.
Joseph Scott Wyatt, 34, O’Camp Rd., is now charged with theft of property (possession of stolen property) of $1,000 to $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wyatt is on probation after pleading guilty in May 2020 to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Wyatt was one of three persons arrested during a raid on a rural Cumberland County convenience center in March of 2019. Investigators recovered drugs at the convenience center during that probe.
On June 6, Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Wirey accompanied state probation officers to Wyatt’s home to do a routine check on the probationer. A street bike was observed on the front porch and a check on the motorcycle showed the license plate had been altered to read 2022 instead of the issue date of 2002.
Further check of the vehicle identification number revealed the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Walker County, GA. Wyatt was not present and the front door padlocked from the outside. The motorcycle was seized and impounded.
The following day, Wirey, Investigator Jason Elmore and TDOC Board of Pardon and Parole officers Chris Goddard and Kyla Cook returned to the residence and found Wyatt present.
A search of the residence yielded four used glass meth pipes and other paraphernalia.
Investigators asked Wyatt why he had not reported the motorcycle stolen when he returned home but no answer was recorded in the report. Wyatt was then taken into custody and placed under $11,500 bond.
A probation violation warrant is expected to be filed.
