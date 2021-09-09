A state probation officer conducting a random check at the residence of a probationer discovered methamphetamine at a residence and now the probationer faces a new charge.
The incident and resulting arrest occurred Aug. 25 at an apartment on Heather Ridge Circle when two Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole officers conducted a check at Apt. 203 shortly before 4 p.m.
Arrested were Tyler Dixon Hancock, 21, and Sean Phillip Strock, 29, both of that address. They are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and were placed under $10,000 bond each.
Crossville Police received a call from the probation officers who were conducting a check on Hancock when she allegedly found a plate with meth on it.
Officers also recovered meth from other locations along with plastic bags with residue inside.
Ptl. Keith Sadula was one of the officers responding and wrote the two men present were questioned individually and that neither claimed ownership for the drug.
As a result, both men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Hancock is on probation after pleading guilty in a best interest plea to the lesser included charge of sexual battery. He was to go on trial on a charge of rape when the best interest plea was entered.
Hancock received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Terms of that probation include random and periodic checks and searches.
