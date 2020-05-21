Parents and volunteers teamed up to give Stone Memorial High School seniors the prom of their dreams this past weekend.
A Roaring ‘20s theme set the stage for a night to remember at The Barn, an event venue in Clarkrange. Mountain Barn Builders, owned by Phillip Horst, donated use of the site.
With many stores closed during May, Pegs Shoes, Clothes and More in Grimsley provided private fitting sessions to help the young men look sharp in their tuxes, and they provide a percentage of the proceeds to help offset prom costs.
Sweet Rose Photography helped capture precious memories with event photography, and again offered a portion of their proceeds to pay for the costs.
Parents donated their time to help decorate, provided food and donations to make the night a success.
Toni LaRue-Garrett, parent of one of the seniors, offered thanks to everyone who participated.
“Without us all pulling together, this night wouldn’t have happened,” she said.
Seniors arrived and enjoyed a night of happy memories in an uncertain time. Their senior year was cut short when school was canceled March 16. As the closure was extended through the end of the school year, many feared seniors would miss out on milestones like prom and graduation.
The school system has tentatively set high school commencement for late June. The Phoenix School will graduate June 26. SMHS is tentatively set for June 29 and Cumberland County High School is slated for June 30. Specifics of the graduation activities have not yet been announced.
