Three persons entered guilty pleas in Cumberland County Criminal Court, including a local man with a criminal history who received an eight-year sentence to serve.
Cody Edward Waite, 28, who in the past listed addresses on Sunny Acres and Ivy Ave., was charged with several offenses and pleaded guilty to auto burglary, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and theft of property of more than $2,500.
Waite is to also pay $800 in restitution and court costs. He is being given credit for 54 days already served.
LaDonna Michelle Edwards, 46, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/for delivery, pleaded guilty to possession of more than. 5 grams of meth and received a ten-year prison sentence with furlough granted to attend long-term in-house treatment at an Adult and Teen Challenge facility.
Edwards was also fined $2,000. The charge stems from a March 2019 arrest. She is being given credit for 82 days already served in jail.
David Scott Kirkland, 47, charged with theft of property of more than $2,500, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
He is banned from contact with the victim and is to pay restitution once it is determined.
Kirkland is being given credit for 168 days served in jail.
