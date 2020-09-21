A Glade Creek Rd. man pleaded guilty to three charges and faces a sentencing hearing in November at which time he will learn how the eight years hanging over his head will be served.
Steven Randall Presley, 45, was facing three counts of felony aggravated assault, one felony possession of methamphetamine, one unlawful possession of a weapon, one introducing contraband into a penal institution and one evading arrest charge.
The offenses occurred in June and July 2019.
Presley stood beside his attorney, Jeff Vires, and entered pleas to aggravated assault, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution.
He is facing an eight-year sentence on the meth charge, a four year sentence on entering contraband into a penal institution and six year sentence on the felony assault charge. All sentences are to run concurrently, or at the same time.
In addition, Presley is facing a mandatory $2,000 fine on the meth charge and court costs in all cases. He is being credited for 346 days already served in jail.
The assault charge stems from a domestic argument turned violent involving a former girlfriend in July 2019 investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The drug charges from a traffic stop by Crossville Police in June 2019.
Judge Gary McKenzie set a sentencing hearing date of Nov. 10 at which time it will be determined how Presley will serve his sentence. He is pleading guilty as a Range 1 offender which means he will be required, by state law, to serve 30 percent of the sentence that is handed down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.