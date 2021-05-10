Crossville Regional Planning Commission meeting in special session granted preliminary approval for a proposed 70-lot subdivision located off Hwy. 70 N. outside the city limits Thursday.
The planned development is located north of Meadow Creek, north of what is known as the Basiley Farm. The development will require approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for connections to the state highway.
The proposed subdivision will include approximately 5,500 feet of roads and water lines. No sewer is proposed and lots in the preliminary plan are subject to change with stormwater requirements and once soil testing is conducted.
A variance was granted for a one percent increase in road grade because of the topography.
The site is located outside the city limits but within the city’s regional planning area. The action allows the developer of Meadowcreek subdivision to proceed with the planning stages and a final plat approval request will be presented to the planning commission at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.