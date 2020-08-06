A Guatemalan native who authorities said made a confession to killing his wife, and then led police to where the body was found, appeared briefly in court and was given a tentative preliminary hearing date.
Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruze, 34, 160 Village Lane, made his second appearance of the week in Cumberland County General Sessions Court. Judge Larry Warner approved moving the case to Aug. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
That date is tentative as an Hispanic language interpreter in court Thursday advised court officials that because of the dialect that Cruze speaks, another interpreter would be required.
Also, it was announced that the Public Defender’s Office — originally appointed to represent Cruze — had a conflict in the case and Jeff Vires was appointed to represent Cruze.
In the dark hours of Aug. 2, Crossville Police were dispatched to a residence on Village Lane where an E-911 hangup call had been placed. No one spoke to the emergency communications operator and police were sent to do a welfare check at the house.
Investigation led police to finding Cruze in the area of Centennial Park, according to an arrest affidavit filed by TBI Special Agent Shawn Scott. The affidavit states Crossville Police Ptl. Kaycee Peters was able to communicate with Cruze.
The man reportedly told officers he had killed his wife. He then led police to a wooded area adjacent to Village Lane apartments where the body was found.
The affidavit stated that marks were found on the woman’s face, but does not tell the manner of death. The body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy and a written report has not been completed.
Cruze remains in jail under $250,000 bond.
