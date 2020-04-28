The stay-at-home order and continued closure of Cumberland County Schools is changing how parents will register their pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2020-’21 school year.
Registration packets will be available beginning May 4 at all Cumberland County School Nutrition meal delivery sites or Crossville Staples. Packets can be returned to the zoned school between May 11-22. Parents and guardians may contact their school to ensure someone will be on site to receive the information.
Pre-K registration includes an enrollment form, contact form and income eligibility information, proof of income, copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization record and Social Security card (optional).
Kindergarten registration includes a student enrollment form, proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization record and Social Security card (optional).
