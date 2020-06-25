Destiny Choate started her school days with pre-kindergarten at Martin Elementary in August 2018.
There, she spent her school days learning sight words, basic sentence structure and simple addition and subtraction.
“She even ‘taught’ me the lifecycle of a frog and how a seed turns into a plant,” mom Mary Elizabeth said.
Her favorite part of the day was recess, but she also loved math.
“I think it helped her in kindergarten this year because she already had an idea what was expected of her — not only behavior-wise, but learning-wise,” Mary Elizabeth said.
The program helped the only child learn how to cooperate with other children in groups and how to follow rules in the school setting.
Choate’s recommendation for the school system’s voluntary pre-kindergarten program echoes the impact school officials have measured in students who participate in pre-K.
But the impacts last more than just the next school year. This year, data looked at fourth-grade students and found students who participated in pre-kindergarten score higher in English/language arts and math than their classmates who did not participate in pre-K.
The data included third-grade test scores for 450 students. Of those, 166 students had attended pre-K as 4-year-old students, and 284 did not.
In language arts, former pre-K students scored 352.45 compared to 348.8 for students without a pre-K background. In math, former pre-K students scored 338.34 compared to 329.83 for students who did not attend pre-K.
Numerous studies across the country have sought to quantify the impact of pre-K programs on student learning in later school years.
Multiple studies have found pre-kindergarten programs better prepare young students for school, but questions remain about how long that benefit lasts and what factors most impact student achievement in later years.
Cumberland County began tracking its pre-K students as they move through elementary school in 2018.
Rebecca Farley, supervisor of pre-K-eighth-grade curriculum and instruction, reported in 2018 that Cumberland County students who attend pre-K score higher on kindergarten assessments and miss less school than students who do not.
Cumberland County launched its voluntary pre-K program in 2005 using funds from the Tennessee lottery. The state now funds the program from the general state budget and uses a competitive grant process to award funding.
There are 12 pre-K classrooms in the county serving up to 240 4-year-olds each year. Preregistration was held in May, and the school system will notify parents in July if their child is accepted in the first round of applications.
Pre-kindergarten placements are reserved first for economically disadvantaged students or students in need of speech therapy or non-English language speakers, and remaining spots offered on a space-available basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.