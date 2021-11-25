Flatrock USA has completed its purchase of the Plateau Partnership Park property in eastern Cumberland County. The company plans to develop a motorsports park.
The sale closed Nov. 5. The developer has scheduled a work session with the Cumberland County Commmission at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 to discuss its plans. That will be held at the Cumberland County Courthouse prior to the commission’s monthly meeting.
Developer Rusty Bittle announced in July he would build a 6-mile road course and other amenities at the eastern Cumberland County industrial development site, Plateau Partnership Park. The property is a joint venture between Cumberland, Roane and Morgan counties.
“The State of Tennessee has a reputation for automotive excellence, we are leading the way on advanced transportation technologies like electric vehicles, lightweight composites and artificial intelligence,” said Bittle in a press release in July. “A motorsports park will help the state and Plateau build an international reputation for next generation transportation technologies and become a tourism destination for automotive enthusiasts.”
Bittle had initially proposed to build a motorsports park in Oak Ridge. However, the U.S. Department of Energy had informed him the project would need to undergo an Environmental Impact Statement due to land use restrictions placed on the property.
Faced with additional expense, a delay, and no guarantees the project would receive approval, Bittle started looking elsewhere for a “shovel ready” site of at least 300 acres and appropriate zoning.
Plateau Partnership Park offered nearly twice the space available in Oak Ridge, allowing Bittle to expand his vision for the motorsports park, with a hotel, performance venue, restaurant and more.
According to minutes from the PPP industrial board, Bittle approached the board in May. An economic impact study completed for just a motorsports track and clubhouse were estimated to generate $93 million to $110 million in revenue the first five years. They estimated hosting 40,000 visitors the first year up to 67,000 visitors annually by year five.
The project is expected to employ several hundred people when fully operational.
Those figures are just for the track, said Ray Evans, Plateau Partnership Park economic development director. With the additional development opportunity, Evans said the economic impact could be two or three times that amount.
The project is not seeking PILOT assistance — payment in lieu of taxes — the minutes stated. PILOT programs provide a temporary, partial reduction of future real and personal property taxes over a specified number of years in exchange for investing in a community and bringing jobs to the area.
As the Flatrock USA project moves forward, Evans said the industrial development board wants to also develop the 300-acre site by Rockwood Airport.
“It’s covered with pines right now,” he said. “It’s geographically challenged and has the same infrastructure issues the other site has.”
But it’s adjacent to an airport, which is a selling point, he said.
“We’re going to continue to market that site,” he said.
