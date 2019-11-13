Volunteer Energy Cooperative will have a planned power outage Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. in Cumberland County.
The outage will last about two hours will linemen and engineers repair damage that has previously occurred. VEC said the work should also increase the reliability of service to Crab Orchard and Lantana substations.
About 12,230 customers will be affected in the areas of Crab Orchard, Lantana and Crossville. The area includes Crab Orchard south of Interstate 40 to Bellview and as far west as Thomas Springs and to Daysville in the east.
VEC is reaching out to affected customers via an automated call system.
Many customers reported receiving the call in the late hours of the night Tuesday and early Wednesday hours. VEC said their phone system was programmed to stop making the calls at 8 p.m. ET, but there was an error in the system and the calls did not stop. They are working with their vendor to resolve the issue and calls will continue today and Thursday.
Customers can check the impact on a specific address using the Smart Hub app or by calling their local service center. Please do not use social media to report an outage as those channels are not monitored 24/7 and are not connected to the outage management system.
