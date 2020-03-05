Lori Lowe Powell started her career with the Cumberland County Property Assessor’s office in 2006 under former assessor Ralph Barnwell.
In August, Powell will officially become the next property assessor for the county after securing the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary. She is unopposed in the August general election.
“There’s a fantastic staff in the office, and I’ve worked with all of them,” she said Thursday. “We’ll keep pushing forward.”
She thanked the community for their support. She received 2,300 votes in the primary election for 25.24% of the vote total.
During the campaign, Powell stressed her experience.
“I will hit the ground running,” she said during a candidate forum held by the Cumberland County Republican Party.
Next up will be the office budgeting process. She’ll have the opportunity to dive into that ahead of taking on her new position.
In 2021, the office will begin the county reappraisal process, set for 2022.
It will be Powell’s fourth reappraisal, with approximately 65,000 parcels to be reviewed and revalued. Cumberland County operates on a five-year reappraisal cycle.
“We’ll start early in 2021 on that process,” she said. “All of our parcels are looked at at some point in the prior four years, but when you consider the sales we have, it’s a huge undertaking.”
Powell began working in the field, measuring new construction and reviewing properties for assessments. In 2011, she moved to the mapping position.
“But I’m the fill-in,” she said, noting she had worked in just about every position in the office at one time or another, helping ensure a smooth operation with her coworkers had to be out.
She does hope to provide additional training opportunities and cross-training for her staff.
This is the first public office Powell has sought. It was a life-changing experience she said.
“For people who are kind of quiet, it can be hard to get up in front of people and talk,” said Powell. “But it’s been an enjoyable experience — since my nerves have calmed down.”
She thanked the other seven candidates for all running positive campaigns.
“We all got along,” she said. “Everyone was respectful.”
Below are unofficial election returns for Cumberland County. The totals are unofficial until certified by the Cumberland County Election Commission. In addition to property assessor, the election also included the primary for criminal court judge and the Presidential Preference Primary.
Cumberland County Republican Primary
Criminal Court Judge
Wesley Bray 6,092
Write-In 13
Assessor of Property
Greg Barnwell 1,449
Chad Garrett 110
Tom Howard 1,636
Linda Watson Miller 838
Lori Lowe Powell 2,300
Heath Scarbrough 983
Don Strong 112
Lewis Taylor 1,683
Write-In 3
Republican Primary
President
Donald J. Trump 8,921
Joe Walsh 124
Bill Weld 55
Uncommitted 162
Write-In 25
Democratic Primary
President
Michael Bennet 13
Joseph R. Biden 1,423
Michael R. Bloomberg 643
Cory Booker 6
Pete Buttigieg 132
Julian Catro 2
John K. Delaney 2
Tulsi Gabbard 10
Amy Klobuchar 134
Deval Patrick 0
Bernie Sanders 614
Tom Steyer 23
Elizabeth Warren 258
Mairanne Willaimson 5
Andrew Yang 8
Uncommited 16
Write-In 9
Republican Delegates At-Large
Vote for 14
Steve Allbrooks 4,751
Julia Atchley-Pace 4,208
Mae Beavers 4,082
Chad Blackburn 5,012
Linda D. Buckles 4,414
Jane Chedester 3,814
Beth Scott Clayton 4,634
Douglas M. Englen 4,188
Lei Ann Gleaves 3,811
Shannon Haynes 4,421
Jack Johnson, 5,150
Amy Jones 4,630
William Lamberth 4,431
Peggy Larkin 4,281
Jennifer Inman Little 2,894
Mary Littleton 2,975
Raul Lopez 1,947
Paulina Albornoz Madaris 1,547
Nazar Sharanshi 1,168
Robin T. Smith 2,972
Dalton Temple 2,608
Rick Tillis 2,781
Susan Richardson Williams 2,530
Marsha Yessick 1,898
Jake Adams 754
Wanda J. Cooke 273
Leslie D. Mills 273
Patricia D. Mills 259
Larry M. Sims 317
Write-in 12
Delegates 6th District
Vote for three
Paul Bailey 6,108
Craig Evan Clark 3,103
Holly S. Jones 3,718
Terri R. Nicholson 1,830
Mary Ann Parks 1,987
Ryan Williams 2,519
Joseph Elder 422
Frank Gorgie 314
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.