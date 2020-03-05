IMG_6329.jpg

Lori Lowe Powell started her career with the Cumberland County Property Assessor’s office in 2006 under former assessor Ralph Barnwell.

In August, Powell will officially become the next property assessor for the county after securing the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary. She is unopposed in the August general election. 

“There’s a fantastic staff in the office, and I’ve worked with all of them,” she said Thursday. “We’ll keep pushing forward.”

She thanked the community for their support. She received 2,300 votes in the primary election for 25.24% of the vote total. 

During the campaign, Powell stressed her experience.

“I will hit the ground running,” she said during a candidate forum held by the Cumberland County Republican Party.

Next up will be the office budgeting process. She’ll have the opportunity to dive into that ahead of taking on her new position. 

In 2021, the office will begin the county reappraisal process, set for 2022.

It will be Powell’s fourth reappraisal, with approximately 65,000 parcels to be reviewed and revalued. Cumberland County operates on a five-year reappraisal cycle.

“We’ll start early in 2021 on that process,” she said. “All of our parcels are looked at at some point in the prior four years, but when you consider the sales we have, it’s a huge undertaking.”

Powell began working in the field, measuring new construction and reviewing properties for assessments. In 2011, she moved to the mapping position.

“But I’m the fill-in,” she said, noting she had worked in just about every position in the office at one time or another, helping ensure a smooth operation with her coworkers had to be out. 

She does hope to provide additional training opportunities and cross-training for her staff.

This is the first public office Powell has sought. It was a life-changing experience she said. 

“For people who are kind of quiet, it can be hard to get up in front of people and talk,” said Powell. “But it’s been an enjoyable experience — since my nerves have calmed down.”

She thanked the other seven candidates for all running positive campaigns. 

“We all got along,” she said. “Everyone was respectful.”

Below are unofficial election returns for Cumberland County. The totals are unofficial until certified by the Cumberland County Election Commission. In addition to property assessor, the election also included the primary for criminal court judge and the Presidential Preference Primary. 

Cumberland County Republican Primary

 

Criminal Court Judge

 

Wesley Bray 6,092

Write-In 13

 

Assessor of Property

 

Greg Barnwell 1,449

Chad Garrett 110

Tom Howard 1,636

Linda Watson Miller 838

Lori Lowe Powell 2,300

Heath Scarbrough 983

Don Strong 112

Lewis Taylor 1,683

Write-In 3

 

Republican Primary

President

 

Donald J. Trump 8,921

Joe Walsh 124

Bill Weld 55

Uncommitted 162

Write-In 25

 

Democratic Primary

President

 

Michael Bennet 13

Joseph R. Biden 1,423

Michael R. Bloomberg 643

Cory Booker 6

Pete Buttigieg 132

Julian Catro 2

John K. Delaney 2

Tulsi Gabbard 10

Amy Klobuchar 134

Deval Patrick 0

Bernie Sanders 614

Tom Steyer 23

Elizabeth Warren 258

Mairanne Willaimson 5

Andrew Yang 8

Uncommited 16

Write-In 9

 

Republican Delegates At-Large

Vote for 14

Steve Allbrooks 4,751

Julia Atchley-Pace 4,208

Mae Beavers 4,082

Chad Blackburn 5,012

Linda D. Buckles 4,414

Jane Chedester 3,814

Beth Scott Clayton 4,634

Douglas M. Englen 4,188

Lei Ann Gleaves 3,811

Shannon Haynes 4,421

Jack Johnson, 5,150

Amy Jones 4,630

William Lamberth 4,431

Peggy Larkin 4,281

Jennifer Inman Little 2,894

Mary Littleton 2,975

Raul Lopez 1,947

Paulina Albornoz Madaris 1,547

Nazar Sharanshi 1,168

Robin T. Smith 2,972

Dalton Temple 2,608

Rick Tillis 2,781

Susan Richardson Williams 2,530

Marsha Yessick 1,898

Jake Adams 754

Wanda J. Cooke 273

Leslie D. Mills 273

Patricia D. Mills 259

Larry M. Sims 317

Write-in 12

 

Delegates 6th District

Vote for three

 

Paul Bailey 6,108

Craig Evan Clark 3,103

Holly S. Jones 3,718

Terri R. Nicholson 1,830

Mary Ann Parks 1,987

Ryan Williams 2,519

Joseph Elder 422

Frank Gorgie 314

 

 

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

