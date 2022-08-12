Twelve percent of Cumberland County residents live with the reality of poverty.
But it can be hard to fully understand that reality without first-hand experience.
The recent Bridges Out of Poverty workshop and simulation hosted by the United Fund of Cumberland County offered more than 40 members of the community that opportunity July 22.
“Understanding the negative effects of poverty is crucial in helping build impactful programs that will create positive, lasting change for children and families in Cumberland County,” said Holly Neal, United Fund executive director.
Cindy Putman, a Putnam County Schools educator and nationally recognized educational specialist with 23 years of experience, and Jackie Reynolds, the family engagement coordinator at the Putnam County School System, led the simulation.
During the three-hour simulation, 12 volunteers represented entities within the community that participants needed to access: public schools, police, pawn shops, employers, a homeless shelter, the bank, childcare, healthcare, food, utilities and social services.
Each participant was allocated “transportation passes” and presented a budget for their family groups. These family groups were assigned different situations and the participants role-played a month of living in poverty.
To access services, they had to use transportation passes they had to continuously buy to leave their home. That was intended to mirror the struggle many individuals face in securing reliable transportation to work, stores and community resources and the cost of gas, car maintenance and public transportation.
One participant group, the Eppermans, included a single mother with two children who rent a three-room apartment in a low-income neighborhood. This family starts the simulation with nothing but $10, and the participants are left to find income as soon as possible and to apply for benefits through social services in order to pay for the month’s bills and necessities.
The participants in the simulation, however, are limited in what they can do based on the role they are assigned. For example, a participant who is given the role of a child is unable to help supply income to the family, apply for benefits or even go anywhere other than school unless accompanied by someone who is given a parent role. This also allows the participants to understand what children experience when their family struggles to make ends meet.
“Children growing up in poverty face constant daily hardships and harsh living conditions that can steal away their childhood,” Neal said. “The unrelenting stress of poverty can hinder a child’s brain development with long-term consequences that affect physical and mental well-being, leading to lifelong effects that follow them into adulthood.”
After the simulation, participants discussed what they experienced. From withheld paychecks to overcharged bills to having the police called on them, many of the participants found themselves targeted by the very organizations they relied on for help. According to Neal, the goal of the simulation is to shift the paradigm of poverty away from being seen as a personal failure and toward the understanding of poverty as a structural problem.
The Cumberland County United Fund will be offering another free opportunity Aug. 22 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 910 Miller Ave., in the Community Room, with “Building Bridges — an Upstream Approach.”
Registration will be at 8 a.m., and the class will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until noon.
The presenter at the August workshop and simulation will be Donna King, who volunteers as a certified trainer for Building Strong Brains Tennessee and is a board member for the Cumberland County Trauma-Informed Community Alliance.
King has had 35 years of experience in public education as a teacher, principal, and supervisor in Hardin County Schools in West Tennessee. She later moved to Crossville to become executive director of Kids on the Rise, a mentoring program that matches adult volunteers with youth who experience opportunity gaps.
Those interested in reserving a spot at this training opportunity can reach out at 931-484-4082, or email hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
