April can be a crazy month for weather, and this week is no exception.
Wednesday, there is the potential for severe weather late in the day.
Cold weather returns Thursday night through Saturday night. There will be showers off and on, and I would not be surprised to get a few snow showers and flurries, especially at night.
Sunday brings a warming trend. I see us getting into the 70s from April 11-15.
Temperatures for the month of March averaged three degrees above average and rainfall was an inch and a half below normal.
The cold front that moved through last Wednesday brought wind gusts over 40 miles an hour to just about every county in Tennessee. The highest gust was 54 mph in Crossville.
Drop me an email anytime to weather1@charter.net
