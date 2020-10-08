The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Cumberland County.
High school football has been put on pause following positive test results from team members at Cumberland County High School.
The team was set to play Rockwood High School Friday night and Stone Memorial High School Oct. 16. SMHS has a bye week this week.
County-wide, the number of active cases climbed back up over the past week to 143 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 23 from the day before. There were 101 cases on Sunday and 90 on Saturday.
To date, there have been 21 deaths officially reported in Cumberland County, 61 hospitalizations of since March, and 1,298 positive cases.
On Friday, the school system reported five positive cases among the student body and six active cases among staff. There were 68 students in quarantine last week, with six staff members quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
Tennessee reported an increase in positive tests yesterday of 2,080, bringing the total number of Tennesseans to test positive for the virus to 207,455. There have been 2,642 deaths in the state.
The Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., continues to offer free drive-thru testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also have free cloth masks available upon request.
