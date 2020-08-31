The Cumberland County Commission returned a portion of Cold Springs Rd. to the county road list Monday, saying it had been improperly removed from the official list in 2004.
“The process was not followed,” County Attorney Philip Burnett told the commission. “What that means, in short, is that is still a road.”
Cold Springs Rd. was added to the county road list in 1996 in two sections: .5 miles and 2.35 miles. The combined distance provided access to the cemetery, referred to as Wattenbarger Cemetery and Cold Springs Cemetery.
“I was traveling on the theory that this is a cemetery and they can’t block that,” Burnett said, citing a 1911 decision by the Tennessee Supreme Court. “But in the environmental committee, Commissioner [Kyle] Davis asked if we went through the proper process of closing that road?”
The road was first adopted by the county commission to the official county road list in 1996, but the second section of 2.35 miles was left off the list in 2005. According to Burnett, no records can be found regarding why the road was left off. The county had also approved procedures for closing public roads in 2003. Those procedures require a vote by the county planning commission, a public hearing and a vote by the county commission.
“You can’t just open and close a road by writing it on the list,” Burnett said.
In a memo to the county, TWRA officials said it had asked in February 2018 and again in January 2020 if the county still claimed Cold Springs Rd. as a county road.
Burnett said he had answered in January that it was not, but at the time he was unaware of the road’s history or that it provided access to a cemetery.
“They didn’t tell me the whole story,” he said.
TWRA invested about $36,000 to improve the road and install a gate.
“Over the last 30 years, certain individuals accessing the Catoosa WMA via Cold Springs Rd. have caused ongoing issues for private landowners and the TWRA. These include arson fires, vandalism/destruction of property, trespassing, poaching, etc.,” the memo says.
The county had also not been providing maintenance or upkeep for the road for more than 20 years, TWRA added.
TWRA said families have daytime access to the cemetery 10 months of the year. In February and March, families must coordinate with TWRA for access. They also said the cemetery is accessible via Genesis Rd. to Myatt’s Creek Rd. and on to Cold Springs Rd.
Burnett said he had been communicating with the agency for the past two weeks. On Monday, Burnett said he received communication from TWRA’s general counsel stating the agency would not impede the county’s efforts to open the road and it would not seek reimbursement for improvements to the road.
“I think that’s pretty gracious of them,” Burnett said. “They have commented to me several times they would like more law enforcement presence on Cold Springs Rd. They have had vandalism, obviously. The gate’s been torn down.”
Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, said he had launched an online petition regarding re-adopting the road. As of Monday, that petition had 177 signatures.
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, moved to approve the resolution returning the road to the county road list, supported by Baldwin.
David Gibson, 4th District representative, wanted to clarify the road would extend to the cemetery, which Cooper and Baldwin agreed to add to their motion.
Individuals who live in that area reported to Burnett the gate, which had been torn down in recent months, was back in place. As a county road, the gate would have to be removed, Burnett said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Troy Sisco, whose father is buried in the cemetery, thanked the commission.
“I thank each and every one of you for helping us on the road,” he said as the meeting concluded.
