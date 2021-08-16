Cumberland County grew in population by 9.1% in the last decade, a rate much lower than what it experienced the previous 10 years but reflecting a trend of slower growth nationwide, new census figures show.
The county’s growth rate contrasts with the 19.8% increase in population that was recorded from 2000 to 2010. Still, the county grew at a time when 52% of counties across America lost population and the nation posted its lowest growth rate (7.4%) since the 1930s.
Cumberland County’s population of 61,145 in the 2020 census is an increase of 5,092 people from a decade ago. The county had the 25th-largest growth rate among all 95 counties in Tennessee. It is the 22nd-largest county by population.
The U.S. Census Bureau said metropolitan areas grew faster than rural areas, especially in the South and West. As an example, all 13 counties in metropolitan Nashville increased in population, eight with double-digit growth rates. The four counties with the highest growth rates in the state are in that metro area, led by Trousdale County’s 47.6%.
Census demographic data will be used in the redrawing of state legislative and congressional districts nationwide. Districts are redrawn after each decennial census to ensure that all districts have approximately the same number of people of voting age.
The data also are used in other ways, such as in determining how federal money is distributed.
While data from censuses are not completely accurate for various reasons, such as errors some respondents make in filling out their questionnaires, the 2020 census also faced the unique challenge of being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are concerns that the pandemic could have affected the count, said Tim Kuhn, director of the Tennessee State Data Center, which processed Tennessee’s population data and made them available for analysis. Census Bureau offices were closed at the time some questionnaires were received, and field operations were temporarily suspended, both requiring adjustments in how the census would be completed.
“The net effect of the pandemic on the counts, if any, remains to be seen,” Kuhn wrote in an email response to questions submitted by the Chronicle. But he added that more people self-responded in 2010 than in 2020.
Data from the 2010 census had an accuracy rate of 94.3%, Kuhn said, meaning that was the percentage of people who reported the correct information and for the correct location. The accuracy rate for the 2020 census is not yet available.
Kuhn said the Census Bureau identified some key groups that had large undercounts in 2010, most notably children, and tried to address that issue in 2020.
“For the purposes of redistricting and measuring the overall completeness, undercounts/overcounts are most relevant because those rates tend to vary by age, race and ethnic group,” Kuhn said.
The entire state of Tennessee had a net undercount of 7,100 people in 2010. In terms of the completeness of the count as a whole, Kuhn said that overall error was low.
