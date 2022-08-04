It’s Election Day in Cumberland County.
Polls are now open in Cumberland County and will close at 7 p.m.
The Crossville Chronicle will post unofficial results to its website, www.crossville-chronicle.com, as results become available tonight.
Voters must vote in person at their assigned voting precinct. Some voters may have a new precinct following redistricting earlier in the year. Contact the Cumberland County Election Commission at 931-484-4919.
To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable.
"Voters should be aware that casting their ballot for the August election may take additional time," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "With primary and general races and judicial retention questions, there is a long ballot for this August election. To reduce the amount of time it takes to vote, I encourage Tennesseans to review their sample ballots before they head to the polls."
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office offers several resources for voters, including polling times, locations and sample ballots. These are available through the GoVoteTN app or at GoVoteTN.gov.
State law requires polling locations and areas within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
Tennessee voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State's Division of Elections. Tennesseans can text 'TN' to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Cumberland County reported 4,983 voters during the early voting period July 15-30. That’s down from the early vote turnout in August 2018, with 6,456 voters took part in early voting. However, voters still have a chance to cast a ballot in person today at their assigned voting precinct.
