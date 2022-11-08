Polls are open 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tuesday for voters to cast their ballot in the Tennessee and federal general election.
To vote today, voters must go to their assigned precinct location during polling hours, present a state or federal photo ID.
Voters can access information on polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more at GoVoteTN.gov or through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or on Google Play.
Casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten wait time. Early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. If there is a line to vote, frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters can request to move through the process faster.
To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call 1-877-850-4959.
State law requires polling locations and areas within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
Tennessee voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. Tennesseans can text “TN” to 45995 to use the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system or call the Official Election Day Hotline toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
The Secretary of State’s office will post minute-by-minute unofficial results on their Twitter accounts @tngovelection, @tnushouse, @tnsenategen, @tnhousegen and @tnconstamend. The Secretary of State’s office will also post unofficial election results on their website, elections.tn.gov.
A comprehensive report of early and absentee by-mail voter turnout by county with comparisons to 2018 and 2014 from the 14-day early voting period, which ran from Wednesday, Oct. 19, to Thursday, Nov. 3, is available on GoVoteTN.gov.
For the latest information about Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State’s social media Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information about the Nov. 8 election, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
