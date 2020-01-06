CHRONICLE July 12, 1956. Physicians Recommend Polio Vaccination During the Summer. The officers of the Cumberland Medical Society in a statement today definitely recommends continuing the polio vaccination of children during the summer months. They pointed out that all of the studies indicated that children were better protected if even one injection is given even during the summer months.
The officials expressed some concern that Cumberland County is 86th in the list of Tennessee counties in the percentage of people who have had the polio vaccine. They feel that the vaccine has proven to be effective and safe and that more young people and children in Cumberland County should have the opportunity of this protection.
Free vaccine is still available from the Public Health Department and vaccinations can be secured there. The Medical Society recommends that parents see that their children get the complete series of immunizations as soon as possible. If these immunizations have not been started it is still not too late-- Material for immunizations is available for persons six months to twenty years of age. Robert M. Metcalfe, M. M., President County Medical Society.
SMITH REXALL. Smith Rexall Celebrates 20th Anniversary. Smith Rexall Drugs, located in the LuVernia Building on Main Street, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Centennial year.
Charles M. Smith, owner, purchased the business in 1936 when it was known as Cline Drug Company. Shorty afterward the name was changed to Central Drug Company, and when the move was made to the present location the present name was decided upon.
In 1937, T. R. (Red) Coleman began working at the store and has been with the business ever since, except during his service in World War II. In 1947, it became apparent that the quarters now occupied by Cumberland Department store were much too small, and upon the completion of the LuVernia building the store was moved to the 3,000 square foot quarters on Main Street.
At the present there are nine employees in the complete drug store which also houses the Western Union office. Future plans are not now ready to be made public, but during the past year the fixtures have been rearranged to provide better display and departmentalization of the many items, in the complete line which is carried.
THE TOGGERY. Toggery Enters Field Here In 1948. The partnership of Alton M. Anderson and Clyde J. Parker entered the ready-to-wear business field here in 1948, under the name of The Toggery. Their aim and desire has been to bring to this area the best quality and nationally recognized lines in clothing and shoes for all the family, at the best possible popular prices.
Six persons are employed here; with Mrs. J. T. Webb having the longest continuous service. Located on the east side in the 200 block on South Main Street, the store is convenient for customer approach.
Mr Anderson says, “We are thankful to God for the progress and growth of our town and county; and for the fine business we have been privileged to enjoy in past years. We hope and expect to continue to render the best possible service.”
