The Cumberland County Board of Education approved a change in its student competition funding policy during its June 25 meeting, allowing the board discretion when evaluating requests to attend national contests.
During the June policy committee meeting, Tony Brock, 5th District representative, was surprised the policy stated the board “will” provide funding for national competitions.
“I believe to make that kind of commitment is dangerous,” Brock said. “I don’t think it can ever be something that we will do unless it’s something we absolutely expect and promise to do.”
He recommended the policy committee change “will” provide funding to “may” provide funding.
The board budgeted $7,500 for this purpose in the 2019-’20 budget.
Requirements for funding include the funding support a school-sponsored activity, caps funding at $1,500 per request or 25% of the total cost, and requires invoices and receipts with a recommendation from the director of schools.
Stone Memorial High School had requested a review of the policy after they encountered additional expenses to participate in the state girls basketball tournament.
“Additional expenses were accrued with the lack of availability of school transportation. Therefore, the team was required to seek alternative transportation via a charter bus,” said Principal Kelly Smith and Assistant Principal Lance Kennedy in a letter to the board of education.
The state tournament is the highest level of competition the team may participate in under high school athletic rules.
The early dismissal of school in March and the cancellation of national events kept requests for the funding low this year. The Cumberland County High School cheerleaders received $1,500 to defray costs for their trip to a national cheer competition in Florida in February. That trip’s total cost exceeded $21,000, with the team taking on various fundraising activities in the months before the competition.
In the spring of 2019, however, the board was faced with $9,000 in requests for funding for various Career and Technical student organizations taking part in national events with a budget of $6,000 available. At that time, the board agreed to provide $200 per student to defray travel and lodging costs.
The policy committee only recommended changing “will” fund to “may fund” in the policy language, and that was approved unanimously by the board.
The second and final reading of the class rank policy and credit recovery policy were also approved during the meeting. The class rank policy maintains the new Latin honor system in use, but it allows students to request their numerical class rank if needed for scholarship applications or other post-secondary educational opportunities. The credit recovery policy requires students to earn a minimum of a 60 in classes before being accepted to credit recovery programs, except at The Phoenix School, which will follow the state requirement of earning a minimum of 50 in a course.
In other action, the board approved the following items:
•Field trip list for the 2020-’21 school year
•Athletic co-op request from Christian Academy of the Cumberlands to participate in middle school athletic programs
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School and South Cumberland Elementary School
•Contracts with SimplePix for school photos and yearbook services at Brown Elementary and Homestead Elementary
•Contract with Mountain Empire Promotions for a schoolwide fundraiser at Brown Elementary
•Grant agreement between the school system and Tennessee Early Intervention System
•Grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Education for the coordinated school health grant
•Disposal of surplus property at North Cumberland Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, Cumberland County High School, Federal Programs, Special Education Department, Food Service and Career and Technical Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.