Fairfield Glade Police are still waiting on the results of a blood alcohol test and possible drug screen on a hit-and-run suspect who collided head-on with another motorist while refusing to stop for police.
“We are still trying to determine the cause of the gentleman’s actions,” Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams said. “At this point, we are consulting with the District Attorney’s Office and waiting on blood tests. It may have been a medical episode.”
No one was seriously injured in the extended incident that began on Hwy. 127 S. and ended in a crash on Peavine Rd. The 79-year-old Fairfield Glade driver was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center for evaluation, a police report stated.
The incident began around 11:30 a.m. when law enforcement was notified of a hit-and-run incident south of Crossville with the victim of the crash following the motorist who had left the scene. Damage to the driver-side mirror of the suspect’s vehicle was reported.
FFG Police Lt. Kate Self wrote in her report she received information from dispatch the 2020 Jeep Gladiator was traveling toward Peavine Rd and a short time later spotted the vehicle with damage to the driver’s side.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Peavine Rd. and the Lakeview Dr. intersection but the driver continued traveling between 36-40 mph.
Self wrote that she observed the vehicle the vehicle drift from one side of lane to the other, and then drift into the cordoned off construction zone near Westminster Dr. The driver then struck a mound of dirt head-on, ran over multiple construction barrels before returning to its lane of travel.
The driver then crossed over a double-yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided with a pickup truck.
Police quickly made contact with the driver of the Jeep, who stared straight ahead and at first was not communicating with first responders and appeared unaware of his surroundings. At one point, he asked police to remove what was blocking him in the road so he could continue driving.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was dispatched to investigate the crash and, as of press time Thursday, the report was not available. The driver remains hospitalized.
Warrants were issued charging driving while impaired and evading arrest.
Williams said that in addition to the blood alcohol test taken, authorities were looking into a possible problem with prescription medication, either by reaction or taking too many prescribed drugs.
