Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department and Fairfield Glade Police are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired driving enforcement Dec. 18-Jan. 1.
The THSO’s statewide “Booze it and Lose It” campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.
The law enforcement agencies are committed to keeping drivers safe on the roads of Cumberland County. During this impaired driving enforcement campaign, police will be out in force performing saturation patrols to aggressively seek out those who “make the dangerous and senseless decision” to drink and drive.
“Too many people think their actions don’t affect anybody else,” Sheriff Casey Cox said. “They know it’s illegal. They know it’s wrong. But, they do it anyway — they make decisions as if those statistics just can’t happen to them.”
Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and very high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities this year.
“We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”
“The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle,” said CPD Deputy Chief Chris Kendrick.
“The THSO provides grant funding to support local agencies in their increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign,” noted Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams said.
Visit www.tntrafficsafety.org for more information about the THSO.
