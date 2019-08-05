A White County woman who reportedly attempted to swallow a small plastic bag with what they said contained methamphetamine required emergency medical treatment before being taken to jail, according to police reports.
Jamilea Marie Cook, 35, 145 Ricks Lane, Sparta, is charged with simple possession of meth, tampering with evidence, driving on a suspended license and was served an attachment for failure to appear.
The incident took place last Thursday when a 1998 Volvo S-70 without a license plate passed by Crossville Police Ptl. Ethan Wilson’s patrol car. Wilson stopped the vehicle in front of Frontier on Sparta Hwy. and when he approached the vehicle, saw a woman “chugging a bottle of water … and appeared to be trying to swallow something,” Wilson wrote in his report.
Wilson continued in his report that he instructed the woman to open her mouth, and he could see a small baggy stuck in the suspect’s throat. About that time, the woman started choking and purged out the small bag.
Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services dispatched an ambulance to the scene and checked the woman out, and one determining she was OK, released her to the officer. Cook was then jailed in lieu of $7,000 bond.
Cook will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.