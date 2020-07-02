A man who witnesses said was hitting a woman with his hands while parked in a fast food business parking lot eluded police and is still being sought.
The incident took place last Friday in the parking lot of McDonald’s off Peavine Rd. shortly after noon, according to Cumberland County Deputy Anthony Justice’s report.
Police were alerted through a 911 call that a motorist who had pulled into the parking lot observed a man striking a female as they sat in a Ford Taurus car. The witness stopped his vehicle beside the Taurus, and the driver sped away.
The witness followed the vehicle back onto Peavine Rd. and drove his car to the side of the Taurus. According to the report, “The female pleaded with him to go away, that he was making her boyfriend even madder.”
The Taurus then turned onto Old Peavine Rd. at which point the assailant jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area. The victim later told investigators that the man kept grabbing her and the steering wheel and was trying to put the vehicle in park while the car was moving.
Crossville Police responded to the call with deputies and the area was saturated with police, and tracking dogs were brought to the scene. After a lengthy search in the wooded area, police determined the man had been able to elude them and escape from the area.
Warrants for felony reckless endangerment and domestic assault were issued but the suspect, identified as being a 37-year-old Richard Cunningham Lane, Grandview man, remains at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.