Law enforcement responded to Pleasant Hill Elementary this afternoon around 3:15 p.m. with a report of a student with a weapon. According to Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, there was an incident on a school bus involving two students. There were no injuries and the incident is being investigated.
Police respond to report of student with weapon
Mike England passed away at his home early Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Angela Rose England; and his daughters, Loretta Rose and Mikaela Olivia. He is also survived by his parents, Ray and Joyce England; other family of TJ and Deb Purdy, Brian and Lena Burge…
John Robert Ledford, 83, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. John was born and raised in Ozone, the son of Theodore Dallas and Annie Isabelle Price Ledford. He graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1956 then played football at the University of…
