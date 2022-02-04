On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at approximately 11:13 a.m. CST, Cumberland County 911 Dispatch received a call of a death at the Village Inn Motel, 11 Burnette St., Crossville.
Upon the arrival of Crossville Police Officers, it was discovered that an adult female was found deceased, alone in one of the rooms. At this time there is no information available as to the female’s identity.
Crossville Emergency Medical personnel were on dispatched to the scene, where the female was pronounced deceased.
At this time, statements are being taken from any witnesses, evidence collection is underway and the investigation is continuing. The Cumberland County District Attorney General’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been notified and are currently involved in the investigation.
Please contact the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231 with any information relating to this incident. No information will be released over the phone at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.