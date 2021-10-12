The public is invited to attend the annual Police Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn off N. Main St. Delayed from its normal May observance, the police memorial observance pays tribute to to those officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
The special ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns in May. The national Police Memorial Week begins Wedneday and runs through Sunday.
Police Week was enacted by President John F Kennedy in 1963 to
proclaim the week of May 15 of each year to be set aside as Police
Officers Memorial Week across the United States.
Each year Officers, family members and loved ones gather during this week to honor
those who serve and those that have given it all to protect and serve the
communities across the United States.
The public is invited to attend this special service and support Cumberland County law enforcement officers, past and present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.