A man who claimed to be a Crossville police officer showed up at a county residence asking questions and causing the person reporting the incident to become suspicious.
The incident occurred at a home in the 7300 block of Dunbar Rd. around 10 p.m. Dec. 17, according to Deputy Nathan Lewis’ report.
The man told Lewis the person claimed to be from the Crossville Police Department and was investigating the theft of a package. He said he wanted to question the resident.
The man said at some point he began to doubt the visitor was a police officer and felt like the man was “fishing for some kind of information.” After the visitor left, the person filing the report stated he wanted law enforcement to be aware of the incident.
