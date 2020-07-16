The death of a Minneapolis, MN, man during a late May arrest has repulsed many across the nation.
Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks is among them.
“I don’t want a policeman working for me that beats people up,” he said. “You have to have a culture that we don’t tolerate the thing that happened in Minnesota. There’s no policeman I know who thinks that was a good idea. Nobody.”
A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with second-degree murder for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes. Three other officers are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder for their roles in further restraining Floyd and preventing the intervention of bystanders.
“That’s not something that should have happened,” Brooks said. “Not in our country.”
The incident has sparked nationwide protests — including a handful of peaceful demonstrations in Crossville — to bring awareness to police brutality and racism. It’s also prompted some to evaluate redistribution of law enforcement funding to include social and mental health workers.
That’s what led Crossville City Councilman Rob Harrison to suggest looking at something similar to CAHOOTS, a Eugene, OR, program equipped specifically to respond to mental health crises, homelessness, substance abuse and threats of suicide.
“We have some of it already in existence just because of our fire department,” explained City Manager Greg Wood during last week’s City Council retreat at the Clyde M. York 4-H Center. “Our first responders are certified at the highest level, as the ambulance folks are.”
The fire department is certified for advanced cardiac life support, meaning firefighters are equipped to handle medical emergencies.
“We already have assets on board in the way you built your first-responder system to do some of the things that they do in Eugene,” Wood continued.
Brooks works closely with the Cumberland County Drug Coalition, which is helpful in dealing with those homeless due to substance addiction and abuse. But he and Wood acknowledged a shortage of mental health professionals is a problem that many areas are facing.
Additionally, the shuttering of mental health facilities operated by the state has hampered law enforcement. In the past, those with mental issues or threatening suicide were taken to such facilities for treatment. Those facilities’ numbers have dwindled, and patients needing to be seen as soon as possible are on a waiting list.
“We had a situation not too long ago. It was an individual contemplating suicide, and we were doing what we could to protect him,” Brooks explained. “His waiting list was like two weeks to get into a hospital.”
Councilman J.H. Graham III noted a facility on Willow Ave. in Cookeville serves Middle Tennessee with referrals. Two facilities are on Willow Ave. — Plateau Mental Health Center and Mental Health Cooperative.
Plateau Mental Health Center, at 1200 S. Willow Ave., has a 24-hour crisis walk-in center and crisis stabilization unit, according to its website, vbhsc.org. It is affiliated with Volunteer Behavioral Health and serves 31 counties from 20 offices in the Upper Cumberland, Middle and southeast Tennessee.
Mental Health Cooperative, which opened a satellite facility in 2013 at 418 N. Willow Ave., serves 42 Middle and East Tennessee counties from nine offices.
Its website, mhc-tn.org, says the nonprofit offers emergency psychiatric services, including law-enforcement drop-off.
“It gives us an option if you can take somebody to some place and get them some help,” Brooks said. “The hospital — they’re sort of grounded by law that if a person don’t really want to be admitted, they can just walk out.”
Mental health assessment courses are included in Crossville police inservice training. One of the officers on staff is proficient in teaching various aspects of dealing with mental health, and Brooks has introduced a facet of training on how to deal with individuals with autism.
Deescalation is also a part of the training. Brooks said he’s a believer in diffusing a situation, and most of his officers have a calm demeanor.
“The objective of a police officer is a peace keeper, not a soldier. And that’s their training,” he said. “If you go in trying to avoid the confrontation, most of the time, you will.”
Crossville officers have had a great rapport with those protesting after Floyd’s death. Brooks recalled that protesters thanked the police for being at the first protest.
The only protest issue involved an individual writing with chalk on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse. The protester complied with police orders by removing the markings with a bottle of water.
“That’s the way we want everybody to be,” he said. “We didn’t want problems. But if we’d had to, we would have dealt with them. But we didn’t have any, because that’s the delivery we had.”
Officers in Crossville have been given the discretion to request backup on calls, rather than waiting for backup to be assigned. Dash cameras record police activity. Brooks, who is retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, worked with that agency to secure $50,000 worth of used dash cameras at no cost.
Crossville officers do not have body cameras because the present system does not accommodate them.
“They take up terabytes of storage, and you have to keep it for 10 years,” Wood said.
At some point, Brooks said he plans to ask city officials to subscribe to Lexipol, a company that employs legal experts to ensure that police policies meet state and federal law mandates. While it could be a pricey venture up front, it could save the city in the long run on fighting expensive lawsuits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.