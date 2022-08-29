The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield Glade Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville office were recipients of annual achievement awards presented by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
This year marked the 18th time agencies in the state. This year 39 Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted from 11 agencies in Middle and West Tennessee and nine in East Tennessee from the Cumberland Region.
Local agencies recognized included:
• Second place officers 11-25 category, Fairfield Glade Police Department.
• First place officers 46-75 category, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
• First place Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts Category, District 6 — Cookeville THP.
• First place Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety.
The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis.
Programs administered by the THSO are 100% federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs.
To learn more or to review a full list of winners, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
