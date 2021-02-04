A rural property owners association board member who told deputies he shot a man’s car windows because he was tired of stealing and drug sales in the community was charged with felony aggravated assault.
Paul Bernard Leifker, 71, 108 N. Cole St., faces a single count after telling authorities he fired two shots into the suspect’s vehicle. He added in his statement he was not trying to shoot the man but was trying to scare him away from the community.
On Jan. 25 around 11 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of a bath house on O’Camp Rd. in Cumberland Mountain Retreat off Lantana Rd. Originally deputies were told they were going to a reported shooting and incident.
When deputies arrived, contact was made with Dennis Verlie Johnson, 35, 652 Retreat Dr. who told Deputy Chuck Hennessee he had driven his vehicle to the area of the bath house to obtain internet reception.
Once parked, Leifker allegedly walked up and confronted Johnson, telling Johnson he “was up to no good and was up to selling dope or stealing something in the area,” Hennessee’s report reads.
At that point, Johnson claimed that a gun was pulled and the rear driver’s side window of his vehicle was shot. Johnson said he turned his vehicle around to leave and a second shot was fired into the rear passenger side window.
When interviewed, Leifker told Hennessee he had received a call from a person he did not identify, reporting that Johnson was on his way to the area. The suspect said he was waiting on Johnson when Johnson arrived and an argument ensued.
Leifker told investigators he did fire the shots that broke the vehicle’s two rear side windows in an effort to scare Johnson.
Deputies recovered a .22 caliber handgun at the scene and photographed damage to Johnson’s car. Formal interviews were conducted at the sheriff’s office before Leifker was charged. No bond was set at the time of the arrest. An appearance will be made in General Sessions Court on a later date.
