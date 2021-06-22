Summer has arrived. Isn’t it ironic that we have no 90-degree temperatures expected through the 1st of July. There will be several days this week that we will not even get out of the 70s for the high.
After starting the week with some wet weather, I expect Wednesday through Friday to see some pretty decent conditions before another rain system is threatening next weekend.
There are some indicators that the summer heat wave may kick in during the first two weeks of July. I will update you on that again next week.
There are signs that the jet stream is going to flip flop and the eastern half of the country could really heat up in several weeks. Farmers and gardeners take note that the next two months are likely to be a lot different than what we had in June.
There will be a full moon coming up on Thursday. It will appear full the night before and the night after. This full moon is called the Strawberry Moon.
Some folks were inquiring when the sun starts setting earlier? July 5th is the latest sunset of the year and then the sun starts going down about 30 seconds earlier each day and by the end of July it sets 15 minutes earlier than it did at the start of the month.
Questions or comments can be sent anytime with an email to weather1charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.