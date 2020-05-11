The Uplands Village trails have been a great benefit to Pleasant Hill residents during the “stay at home” and “social distancing” orders. It is a great way to get some exercise, fresh air, sunshine and a break from being in the house a lot during these trying times. One way that all trail walkers can help is to carry small, lightweight clippers with them and clip briers, weeds and other vegetation that invade the trail tread and space on the sides of the trail. If all walkers can pitch in helping keep the trail trimmed, cleared and reporting issues to Cheryl Heckler, manager of Village Services, 931-277-3519, it will keep these trails in good shape for all to use.
April has been a stormy month throughout the county with heavy downpours, lightning and straight-line winds. Pleasant Hill is a heavily wooded area. Many homes have suffered damage from fallen trees on roofs often bringing down power and telephone lines creating power and internet outages. Uplands Village trails surrounded by foliage and lovely trees have suffered greatly. Fortunately there is a band of “Trail Angels” who have come to the rescue. Several people have “adopted” different trails in positions such as observers, maintainers and specialty crewmembers.
Dan Kurtz and Esther Steinberg, using chainsaw and muscles, cut and cleared 13 trees that fell on the Lake Alice Trail and two trees that fell on the Frey Branch Trail. During the Palm Sunday windstorm, one of the Frey Branch Trail trees destroyed a footbridge. The bridge spans the Jade Pond overflow ditch, just below the spur trail to Jade Pond that connects with the Frey Branch Trail. Lyle Weible cleared the Frey Branch Trail. Don Rainer, George Andrews, Lyle Weible and Clarice Mitchell rebuilt the footbridge. The trail is fully open and beautiful at this time with water flowing freely and birds, bushes and blooms abounding! Trailheads are at West Lake Road, below the water treatment installation, and at the far end of Lower Meadows. Follow the orange trail markers.
