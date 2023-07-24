Pleasant Hill Town Council member Marvin Steelman greeted representatives from Spectrum last week.
“We’re glad you guys are here,” Steelman said as he shook hands with company executives. “We waited a long time.”
The community joined with Spectrum and state and local leaders to celebrate the installation of 28 miles of fiber-optic network in Pleasant Hill and the surrounding area, offering gigabit broadband service to a community that once lacked access to the information superhighway.
The project is part of the company’s $4.8 million federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grant, awarded in 2021 by the Federal Communications Commission. The program included up to $16.4 billion in phase one and will include at lease $4.4 billion in the second phase. Funding comes from the Universal Service Fund, which is part of a consumer’s phone bill charges.
Pleasant Hill Mayor Don Dowdey said the community is incredibly thankful to have reliable, high-speed internet service available.
“It has been a godsend to people, including myself and my wife,” said Dowdey, noting the service made telehealth appointments possible. “Someone was telling me their grandfather has leukemia. He doesn’t have to get up and go to the doctor. He just has to click it on and he’s able to get there.
“That’s just worth a tremendous amount.”
Cumberland County Commissioner Greg Maxwell remembers during the COVID-19 pandemic, when colleges across the country sent students home for remote learning. His daughter, Mary Beth, was working toward her degree.
“We had to drive to a local business with free Wi-Fi so she could turn in her homework,” Maxwell said.
It’s been critical for Tim Mast’s Sunrise Dairy operation, which has continued to grow since beginning processing milk in 2016. Before, Mast relied on a wireless internet service to connect with his trucks as they filled out mobile invoices and he worked at the office on Bud Tanner Rd. doing the books.
“It got slower and slower,” Mast said. “One day, they started running a line down the road past the business. I kept asking who is it? What’s going on? Finally, I discovered, it’s Spectrum. And the rest is history.”
He signed up a few months ago, with both internet service for the business that serves milk, butter and hand-dipped ice cream, and mobile service for his drivers that serve the more than 70 stores scattered across East and Middle Tennessee.
“There’s a lot of data we’re loading with every click,” Mast said. “It’s there, right now, and that has helped us tremendously.”
The Pleasant Hill project is part of a grant award that will serve an estimated 5,900 homes and businesses in Cumberland County, with 2,400 residents in Pleasant Hill.
Another new customer is Climavision, which has connected its weather radar located atop the city’s water tower to the Spectrum network. Dowdey hopes it will help provide early warning of severe weather like the April 2021 tornado that struck the community without warning.
Chris Goode, co-founder and CEO of Climavision, said the radar captured a tornado June 11 that struck the Crossville area.
“Now that the radar is gathering live data, we can put life-saving tools in the hands of public safety officials for more informed decision-making,” Goode said.
Spectrum extended its network to an additional 24,000 homes and businesses in Tennessee last year.
People can check if their home or business is in the grant area at www.spectrumruralexpansion.com.
“And we’re in process of investing and delivering on a commitment to invest, to deliver over 1 million locations across the United States,” said Marva Johnson, group vice president for state government affairs Southeast region. “That’s over 100,000 miles of fiber.”
The company has expansion projects underway in 24 states. The entire grant project is expected to be completed by 2027, though some final construction may stretch into 2028. In total, the company is investing about $5 billion in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investments nationally, including about $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s RDOF auction.
Thom Tyrrell, Spectrum area vice president, held up a piece of fiber optic cable, the small pieces of glass that delivers internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit download.
“It’s pretty amazing the things that we can do with it,” Tyrrell said of the fiber optic network.
Key to that network is the local construction team, he continued.
“Our teams had to walk out many miles making sure that we documented all the unserved areas and locations and included them in our design and build out,” Tyrrell said. “Then we designed the best possible route for our network to maximize the ability to connect the community and get everybody connected.”
The construction team then works with the field operations team to help ensure customers are connected with good service.
Charter serves 226 communities in Tennessee with a statewide workforce of about 1,000 people.
Johnson said Spectrum not only wants to make high-speed internet accessible but affordable with programs like the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program and the Spectrum Internet Assist program. The company is also working with community organizations to provide digital literacy training.
The grant program is an example of a private company partnering with public entities, Johnson said, noting the federal funding that helped make rural internet expansion possible. She pointed to legislation approved this past spring in the Tennessee General Assembly that establishes guidelines for broadband accessibility grants.
Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey were sponsors of the bill.
“It was important to put in place parameters of what we expect,” Sexton said. “You can continually build out broadband based on new standards as new technology comes out. We wanted to make sure that we had the ground rules and we delivered to all parts of our state.”
The bill prohibits the state from awarding a broadband grant to serve an area already being served by at least one provider offering a minimum download speed of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 20 Mbps or that has previously received a state or federal grant to deploy internet service meeting those parameters.
Sexton thanked Spectrum and the other internet providers that helped craft the bill, modeled after a law from Indiana.
Internet access is critical to education, health care, public safety and economic and community development, Sexton continued.
Bailey added, “We realize that rural Tennesseans need to have the same access as in an urban or metro area.”
Bailey said the issue of internet access in Cumberland County had been a priority for several years, pointing to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, “He was the squeaky wheel that ultimately got the grease.”
Foster began his first term working with state leadership and internet service providers to address the lack of reliable, high-speed internet in Cumberland County — a complaint he heard time and again on the campaign trail in 2018.
When the state awarded broadband grants that year, Cumberland County was not on the list. Foster said he called the state’s economic and community development agency to find out why.
“They said that Cumberland County was unique in the poor broadband service we did have,” Foster said.
The problem was tied to maps used to determine priority areas for grant funding. These maps were filled in by the internet service providers who told the FCC what type of service they offered to addresses. And, it was based on census blocks. If one address in a census block received high-speed service, the block was considered “served.”
Foster spearheaded an effort to challenge the maps. He called on the community to share speed test data for their service and found that slow service — 2-3 Mbps download speed — abounded across the county.
Foster thanked everyone in the community for helping change the maps and partners with internet providers and the state that have helped bring investment in broadband infrastructure to the county.
“We see all these trucks everywhere, all over the county, different providers,” Foster said.
Since 2018, internet providers in Cumberland County have been awarded more than $34.5 million to expand internet service:
• $22.4 million Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grant awarded in September 2022 to Ben Lomand to serve 6,900 new locations,
• $5 million Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grant awarded September 2022 to BTC Communications LLC to serve 1,577 locations in southern Cumberland County including Newton Rd., Brewer Rd., Vandever Rd., Hillendale Rd. and Hinch Mountain Rd.
• $1.9 million Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grant to Spring City Cable TV to serve parts of Rhea, Bledsoe and Cumberland counties in the area of Happy Top Rd., with an estimated 45 homes in Cumberland County
These grants were funded with a portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds intended to address economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• $2 million state grant awarded April 2022 to Ben Lomand to serve about 1,500 locations in the Hwy. 127 N. area
• $1.9 million state grant awarded March 2021 to serve 1,125 locations in the Hwy. 127 N. area
• $1.9 million USDA Reconnect Grant awarded October 2020 to Ben Lomand to serve 25 square miles in the southwestern portion of Cumberland County near Browntown
• $2.2 million USDA Reconnect Grant awarded February 2020 to Ben Lomand to serve about 100 square miles in the areas of Smith Mountain, Millstone Mountain and Long Rockhouse Branch near Crab Orchard toward No Business Creek and Clear Creek
More funding could be on the way.
Last month, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Tennessee is set to get $800 million for broadband internet infrastructure expansion as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal approved in 2021. Those funds will be distributed according to the state’s new broadband services bill.
Foster said progress on the internet issue in Cumberland County has been “fast.”
“Some say we got lucky,” Foster said. “Luck meets preparation. I just want to say thank you to everybody here for what you did, because every single person was vital in this.”
