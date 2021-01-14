A Cumberland County contractor charged with home improvement fraud was one of three defendants pleading guilty in Criminal Court recently.
David Scott Kirkland, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of home improvement fraud of more than $2,500 and received a two-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent. Kirkland agreed to pay $3,814.72 in restitution and is being given credit for 42 days already served in jail.
The charge stems from a home improvement contract he agreed to with a local home owner on April 21, 2020, at which time he accepted $5,500 as payment for work paid up front. Very little of the work was completed, prosecutors said.
In August 2019, Kirkland pleaded guilty to theft of more than $2,500 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and was banned from contact with the victim in that case.
In June 2016, Kirkland pleaded guilty to two counts of home improvement fraud and received two 11-month and 29-day sentences and was ordered to pay $932 in restitution in those cases.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Blake Edward Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property and received a two-year sentence to be served at 30 percent. Sims was given credit for 26 days already served in jail.
The charge stems from the taking of a wallet that contained $10,000 in cash and going on a spending spree on Dec. 6. Cash recovered during the arrest was returned to the victim and Sims is to pay $7,854 in restitution.
Charges pending in General Sessions Court of possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine were dropped as a result of the plea.
•Joshua Wayne Bohannon, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution and simple possession of methamphetamine and received a 18-month suspended sentence with 110 days to serve at 100 percent with credit for 57 days already served in jail. Fines and court costs were waived.
The charges stem from a Nov. 20 arrest during which he was found in possession of meth and marijuana.
Charges of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic assault, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, allowing livestock to run at large, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of conditional release were dropped in General Sessions Court as a result of the plea.
