Two guilty pleas — one for possession of methamphetamine and the other for theft — were entered on the deadline docket earlier this month, while dozens of other cases were assigned new court appearance dates.
The following took place before Judge Gary McKenzie:
Guilty pleas
•Dawn Renee Hall, 56, charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from an Oct. 7, 2019 traffic stop by Crossville Police Department Lt, Dustin Lester and Ptl, Keith /Sadula, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of meth and received a six month suspended sentence to be supervised on probation. Court costs were waived.
•Demario Leshun Sumlar, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Sumlar also pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was sentenced to serve 48 days in jail, with credit for the same amount served. The probation will be served concurrently with probation in Putnam County. The theft charges involves a ring that was pawned. Restitution in the amount of $300 is to be paid to Truly Yours Jewelry.
Deadline docket
•James Edward Carter, burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to Oct. 27.
•David Wayne Chennault, aggravated assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Theresa Barbara Combs, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct, 27.
•Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, third offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Nov. 10.
•Delores Cravens, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to Oct, 27 at which time Cravens is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Oct, 27 at which time Crisman is to return to court with an attorney.
•Andre Vincent D’Agustino, rape of a child, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent D’Agustino and continued to Oct. 1.
•Jason Erin Dewall, assault, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search and evading arrest, continued to Dec. 7.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and simple possession, continued to Dec. 7.
•Robert Britton Hancock, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Dec. 2.
•Gary Timothy Lawler, violation of community supervision, continued to Dec. 7.
•Jonathan William McDonald, two counts of simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Dec. 2.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing. Motion filed by attorney Nathan Clouse to withdraw from the case due to lack of contact, continued.
•Jeremy Raymond Nolette, boundover case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond set at $5,000.
•Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, continued to Dec. 7.
•Jacob Ian Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Reagan and continued to Nov. 10.
•Charlton Cole Reed, reckless endangerment, three counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, domestic assault and criminal trespassing, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Reed and continued to Oct. 27.
•James Albert Sherrill Sr., theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 7.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 27.
•Joshua Dewayne Smith, aggravated assault, evading arrest and public intoxication, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and continued to Oct. 1.
•Edward Phillip Sprout, felony possession of methamphetamine, four counts of evading arrest, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Sprout and continued to Oct. 11.
•Savage Lee Stamps, resisting a stop, arrest or search, evading arrest and second offense driving on a revoked license, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 1.
•Carolyn Marie Williams, aggravated assault, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Williams and continued to Oct. 27.
•Carol Annette Crabtree, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $50,000 and continued to Oct. 1.
Charles Fred Thomas, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, state to drop the charge.
•Trent Austin Voelker, statutory rape, continued to Oct. 1.
Arraignment
•Joel Ryan Smith, superseding indictment charging felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Oct. 1.
•James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued to Oct. 1.
•Jessica Leigh Adkins, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Adkins and continued to Dec. 7.
Probation violation
•Peter Joseph Bonfiglio, probation violation, pleaded guilty to the violation and was ordered to serve the balance of his sentence.
Continued boundover
The following persons have cases still pending action of the grand jury: Delores May Cravens, three counts; Casey Joe Dixon; Maria L. Gomez (expected to enter a plea Oct. 1); Charlton Cole Reed (two cases); Ronald William Ripley, pending cases dropped; Joshua Micah Stone, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Stone and continued to Oct. 1; Michael S. Tomes, continued to Dec. 7; and Carolyn Marie Williams. All defendants, unless otherwise listed, are to return to court Oct. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.