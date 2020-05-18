A Cumberland County woman and man pleaded guilty in methamphetamine cases last week and received multi-year sentences in prison during calling the probation violation docket.
•Carol Ann Turner, 48, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale in an information, pleaded guilty to that charge and received a ten-year prison sentence to be served consecutively to a parole violation sentence.
Fine and court costs were waived in the case. The charge stems from her arrest on Feb. 16.
•Devin Blake May, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale and received a six-year prison sentence with six months to be served at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. Court costs were waived. The charge stems from his April 20 arrest.
•Robert McVay Gossett, 58, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment occurring April 19 and received a one-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. He is to pay $200 restitution.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, probation violation hearing continued to July 7.
•Joel Michael Bridges, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Bridges and continued to June 5.
•Ashley Gayle Bull, pleaded guilty to the violation and agreed to serve balance of her prison sentence.
•Anthony Jorge Corson, probation violation hearing continued to July 7.
•Israel Lee Cox, probation violation hearings and felony possession of a Schedule II drug continued to June 5.
•Wyatt Erkkila, Jeff Vires allowed to withdraw citing conflict and Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Erkkila with probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•Taylor Lee Hall, pleaded guilty to the violation and agreed to serve the balance of the prison sentence.
•Kelly Denise Jordan, pleaded guilty to the violation and agreed to serve balance of her prison sentence with fine and court costs waived.
•Jasen Wayne Kirby, probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•Billy Ray Knight Jr., pleaded guilty to the probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of his prison sentence.
•Robin Marie Latesky, probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•David Byron Lee, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Lee and continued to June 5.
•Austin Shane Paul Lewis, probation violation hearing continued to June 5 at which time Lewis is to return to court with an attorney.
•Zachary Allen Lewis, summons for probation violation hearing issued for June 5.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, continued to May 12.
•Jimmy Garland Morgan, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of his prison sentence.
•Christy Lynn Myers, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of her sentence in prison.
•Laura Alene Young, probation violations, motion for bond reduction denied and continued to June 5.
•Christopher James Yarnell, bond set at $500 and probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
Deadline docket
•Lee Thomas Narramore, evading arrest, felony evading arrest and reckless driving, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ordered held for bond hearing.
•Warren John Nostrom, two counts of first-degree murder, motion hearing continued to May 12.
•Steven Randall Presley, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, aggravated assault, evading arrest and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to May 15.
•Jerry Lee Quarry, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Quarry and continued to June 5.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, probation violation and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to June 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.