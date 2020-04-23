Docket change
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray announced that the discussion docket set for April 24 has been rescheduled to May 15. The judge requested attorneys and bondsmen contact their clients to let them know of the new court date.
Defendants who have not been notified of the change have a responsibility to contact their attorneys of the clerk of courts office.
Probation violations
•Michael Von Sherrill Austin, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve 80 days in jail at 75%, to lose judicial diversion status and then be returned to supervised probation.
•Amber Dawn Bow, successfully completed long-term rehabilitation program, probation violations, theft of property of up to $10,000, simple possession, introducing contraband into a penal institution, attempted burglary, theft of property up to $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia continued to June 5.
•Daniel Verlin Clower Jr., pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve balance of his prison sentence with ruling held to June 5 at which time a decision will be made on furlough to attend long-term in-house recovery treatment.
•Anthony Jorge Corson, probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Jacob Newton Davis, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75%.
•Roger Junior Eddington, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve nine months in jail concurrent with General Sessions Court sentences.
•Wyatt Ronald Erkkila, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Erkkila and probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, pleaded guilty to probation violation, was given credit for time already served and was released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Richard Leo Howard, probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•Thomas Blake Lewis Janow, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve six months in jail before being released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Jasen Wayne Kirby, probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Billy Ray Knight Jr., probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Henry Dexter Manis Jr., probation violations and felony possession of methamphetamine, certification of completion of long-term in-house recovery treatment presented to court and probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•Joseph Lee Manning, probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•William Arnold Miller, probation violation hearing continued to June 5.
•Jimmy Garland Morgan, probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Keith Austin Morgan, probation violations and felony possession of marijuana, to serve sentence.
•Harland Clay Phillips, pleaded guilty to probation violation and to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Cherrie Lynn Reid, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Rafael Rodriguez, probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Jennifer LeeAnn Simoneau, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of her sentence concurrent with General Sessions Court sentence.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, probation violation hearing continued to May 8. Arraignment on new charge of introducing contraband into a penal institution, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Taylor and continued to May 8.
•Laura Alene Young, probation violations, continued to June 5.
•Chad Kelly Allbert, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of his prison sentence concurrently with Dickson County case(s).
