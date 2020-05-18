Jamie Dwayne Richards has spent 517 days in jail. He was arrested at the scene of a vehicular homicide ten days before Christmas in 2018, unable to make a $250,000 bond.
Friday, Richards, 41, whose address was Black Oak Circle on the day he was arrested, entered a plea agreement that calls for him to serve 16 years with a minimum of 35% of that sentence to be served. He is being credited with the 517 days already served.
Terms of the sentence is set out by law.
Because of his lengthy record, he pleaded guilty as a Range II offender, which places him in a higher offender status.
Richards was indicted by the county grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness and driving under the influence.
Richards pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication. Prosecutors intended to present evidence if the case had gone to trial that Richards was under the influence of methamphetamine.
In addition to the prison sentence, Richards had his driving privileges revoked for six years as required by law and is to pay restitution for all unpaid medical bills.
The crash occurred on Peavine Rd. early on Dec. 15, 2018, when Richards’ 2015 Chrysler 200 crossed over the center line in a construction area and struck a 2014 Nissan Versa driven by George H. Huxoll, 88, of the Crossville area. Huxoll’s wife, Bessie L. Huxoll, 85, was killed in the crash.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash and found evidence of drug usage in the center console of Richards’ vehicle. Richards was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody at the scene.
Huxoll suffered injuries and Friday, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, told the court that the surviving victim was aware and in agreement with the sentencing but opted not to attend the plea hearing.
