A Cumberland County man facing nearly 20 charges in Criminal Court — ranging from felony possession of methamphetamine to driving on a suspended license and evading arrest — pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and agreed to a 15-year prison sentence to be served at 35 percent.
Adam Nicholas Collins, 36, was charged with four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of evading arrest, tampering with evidence, assault, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, possession of paraphernalia and four counts of driving on a suspended license.
Collins pleaded guilty to the following:
•Possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and for delivery and received a 15-year prison sentence to be served at 35 percent, All items seized during the Oct. 27, 2019, arrest were forfeited. The charge stems from an arrest by Deputies Ted Monday and Cpl. Dustin Hensley.
•Possession of a weapon by a felon, and received a ten-year sentence. The weapon was forfeited. The arrest was made by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
•Possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and delivery and received a 15-year sentence with forfeiture of any items seized during the arrest. The arrest stems from an April 29, 2020, investigation by Crossville Police Lt. John Kalrsven and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.
•Vandalism of more than $2,500 and received an eight-year prison sentence. The incident occurred Feb. 22, 2021, during which property was damaged at the Cumberland County Jail. He is to pay $7,390 in restitution to the sheriff’s office.
Collins is a Range II offender and must serve the sentence at 35 percent. All remaining charges were dropped and the sentence are to run concurrently, or together, for a total of 15 years. He was given credit for 303 days already served in jail.
In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:
•Brian Lee Lance, 44, charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, pleaded guilty to sale of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a total of five years to serve.
The charges stem from Oct. 12 and 14, 2020, arrests by Crossville Police. As a Range I offender, the sentence will be served at 30 percent. Remaining charges were dropped. He was given credit for time served in jail from his arrest on Oct. 14, 2020, to March 15.
•Benjamin Albert Lilly Jr., 35, charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $2,500 and received a two-year prison sentence to be served concurrently with cases in Putnam County. He is being given credit for 75 days already served and as a Range 1 offender, will serve the sentence at 30 percent.
The charge stems from the Sept. 1, 2017, theft of a 2010 Toyota Corolla investigated by Sheriff’s Deputies Chief Deputy Jerry Jackson and Cpl. Tim Tutor.
•Taylor Lynn Presley, 20, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of merchandise, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $10,000 and theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a three-year sentence with 173 days to serve at 100 percent and was given credit for 170 days already served.
The incidents involve a burglary and theft on Aug. 12, 2020, and theft of merchandise on July 29, 2020, with both being investigated by the Crossville Police Department.
•Charles Wesley Frobos, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a two-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent with credit for tine served from Jan. 11 to March 15. Court costs were waived and he is banned from contact with the victim.
The charge stems from a Jan. 11 arrest after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
•Lee Thomas Narramore, 38, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a four-year prison sentence to serve at 35 percent. He was given credit for 271 days already served in jail. A reckless driving charge was dropped.
The charge stems from a March 2019 flight from a traffic stop attempted by Deputy Lucas Turner during which his vehicle was disabled by spike strips and Narramore continued fleeing on foot.
Delay in his court appearance was due to time served in an unrelated incident in Smith County.
•Samson Lee Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a firearm by a felon and received a one-year sentence to serve at 30 percent. The charge stems from a Feb. 24 traffic stop during which a firearm was recovered. As a convicted felon, Smith is barred from owning firearms.
