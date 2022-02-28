Thomas Edward Metcalf, 32, was slated to go on trial for aggravated assault, felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment Friday.
Since the July 19, 2019, event, the victim has died.
Further hampering the state’s case is the listed witness in the case has had her own legal entanglement and pled guilty in unrelated cases in the same court.
The result is Metcalf did not lay his fate at the feet of his peers on Friday. He pleaded guilty instead.
In exchange for a plea to felony aggravated assault, Metcalf received a three-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
The endangerment and felon with a handgun charges were dropped and conditions of the plea will have Metcalf — who is already in state custody — to serve the plea concurrently with a Sumner County sentence.
The two sentences are not related.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told Judge Wesley Bray the incident occurred on July 19, 2019, at a location off Myrtle Ave., during which a firearm was displayed, putting the victim in fear for his life.
About a year ago, the victim passed away, according to Hatch. That, coupled with the state’s only witness having her own legal troubles and being less than cooperative in the past, the state had little choice but to settle the case.
Metcalf was represented by Patrick Hayes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.