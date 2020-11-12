A woman last week admitted to being one of two persons who broke into a tractor-trailer cab in August and stealing expensive equipment. Two other defendants also entered guilty pleas in unrelated cases.
Millicent Lee Feddon, 28, pleaded guilty to an information charging auto burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence. She and a co-defendant from Rhea County were accused of breaking into a truck parked at Baisley Excavating off Sportsman Club Rd. on Aug. 31.
Feddon, individually and jointly should the co-defendant be found guilty, is responsible for between $7,000 and $8,000 in restitution. She is to serve her sentence on supervised probation.
Feddon is being given credit for 21 days already served in jail.
In the other two cases, the following took place:
•Bobby Dean Goddard, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to introduce contraband into a penal institution and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Goddard is accused of taking methamphetamine into the jail after his arrest on an unrelated warrant on Oct. 14. In addition to supervised probation, he is being given credit for 19 days served in jail and all cases in General Sessions Court are to be dismissed.
•William Douglas Gentry, 69, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served under supervised probation under terms of judicial diversion.
The charge stems from a Sept. 23, 2018, car crash investigated by Trooper Jeremy Newcomb that occurred when Gentry attempted to make a U-turn and was involved in a crash that caused injuries.
