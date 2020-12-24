A Fox Creek Rd. man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, entered a guilty plea in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a two-year prison sentence to serve at 30 percent.
Mark George Chambers, 61, pleaded guilty to a Class D/F felony of sexual exploitation of a minor and — 50 images. The charges stem from an undercover computer sting operation that culminated in his arrest on Aug. 30, 2019.
The case stemmed from an internet monitoring action by Homeland Security that began in July 2018 involving the downloading of images showing minors involved in sexual activity.
A search warrant was executed on Aug. 30, 2019, during which Chambers reportedly told investigators that he never questioned the ages of the persons shown in the pictures.
It was later determined that some of the persons shown in the images led investigators to question the ages of those depicted which resulted in a reduction of the charge to which Chambers pleaded guilty.
Chambers, who has no record, was immediately taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.