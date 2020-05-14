One of two Crossville men charged with a crime spree of auto burglaries and thefts pleaded guilty to an information in Cumberland County Criminal Court Tuesday and received a prison sentence.
The co-defendant told the court he wanted the same deal and had his case continued.
Joseph David Sadula, 30, whose address was listed as Locust Grove Apts. when arrested in February, entered guilty pleas in three informations presented to the court for incidents that occurred in July and August of last year and in February of this year.
Sadula received a total of four years to be served at 30% with credit for 110 days already served. He is to pay a total of $2,518 in restitution and is banned from contact with the victims. Sadula is represented by Crossville attorney Jeff Vires.
Co-defendant Brandon Stepp made his courtroom utterance when his case was called on the docket. Crossville attorney Nathan Clouse was appointed to represent Stepp in the auto burglary, theft of property of up to $10,000 cases and vandalism up to $2,500 cases.
He told Judge Gary McKenzie he wanted to see if he “could get the same deal” Sadula pleaded guilty. His attorney was not in court, however, so Stepp’s cases were continued to May 15.
Sadula pleaded guilty to a July 25, 2019, burglary involving a building and vehicle, and received a two-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000 occurring on Aug. 6, 2019, and received a second two-year sentence to run concurrently.
Sadula also pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000 in connection with the burglary and theft at Tony’s Auto Sales during which four catalytic converters were removed from vehicles in a tow lot on Feb. 12 and received a two-year sentence. This case is to run consecutive to the other two pleas, for a total of four years to serve.
Remaining charges were dropped as a result of the guilty pleas.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
•Phillip Aaron Calley, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated criminal trespassing that occurred on March 19. The charge is a misdemeanor, and Calley received an 11-month, 29-day suspended sentence with 75 days to serve at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. Calley is banned from any contact with the victim in the case and is given credit for time served since his arrest on March 19.
Arraignment
The following defendants made their first appearances in Criminal Court following their indictments by the grand jury.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth and simple possession, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Jordyn Shae Howard, aggravated cruelty to animals, continued to July 6 at which time Howard is to return to court with an attorney.
•Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 5.
•Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to July 6 at which time McDaniel is to return to court with an attorney.
•Joseph Oren Miller, identity theft, continued to July 6.
•Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 6.
•Allison Renee Pinson, filing a false report, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Pinson, bond set at $2,500 and continued to June 22.
•James Robert Raulston, burglary and theft of property of up to $500, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Raulston, bond set at $1,500 and continued to Aug. 5.
•Angela Michelle Rhinehart, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to July 6 at which time Rhinehart is to return to court with an attorney.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 6 at which time Roberts is to return to court with an attorney.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to July 9.
•Crystal Gail Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to July 6 at which time Smith is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jennifer Leeann Watson, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and attachment issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•George Daniel Walker, driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, summons issued for June 10.
Deadline docket
The following defendants were making their second or more appearances in court.
•Rebecca Leann McCausland, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to May 15.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Aug. 5.
•Trent Austin Voelker, statutory rape, continued to June 10.
•Mickey JA Wright, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, continued to Sept. 9.
Motion/hearing
•Mark Alan Landrum, fourth offense driving under the influence and violation of the state implied consent law jury conviction, motion for new trial continued to June 10.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd pleaded guilty to violation of probation and during a hearing sought to avoid serving eight years in prison. That is the sentence he received when he pleaded guilty in 2015 to possession of methamphetamine and then violated conditions of probation by testing positive for meth in 2018 and picking up new charges in 2019. Judge McKenzie ruled he is to serve his sentence.
•Erin Elizabeth Reed, felony possession of marijuana, motion hearing continued to June 22.
•Brandon Kevin Stepp, auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Stepp and motion to reduce bond continued to May 15.
Report with attorney
•Donald George Carter, theft of merchandise up to $1,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to July 6 at which time Carter is to return to court with an attorney.
Continued boundover
All these persons have cases pending action of the grand jury. All their cases were continued to the next arraignment docket of July 6 unless otherwise noted:
•Erica Danielle Bebley, Andrew Lee Brock Sr., Donald George Carter, Brandon Lee Chumney, Summer Lynn Iles (three counts; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Iles and continued to June 10), Andy Clay Phillips, Ronald William Ripley (two counts), Timothy Dalton Sloan, Devin Cody Stokes, Michael S. Tomes, Christopher Ryan Turbett, Jennifer LeAnn Watson and Chase Michael Anthony Welch.
Forfeiture and capias were issued for Adam Nicholas Collins (seven counts), Robert Eugene Presley Jr., and Jennifer Leann Watson for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
