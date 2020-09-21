A Bledsoe County man faces several charges relating to an attempted flight from game officials and, in an unrelated case, a Roane County man pleaded guilty to fleeing from deputies.
Those were among the cases listed on the Discussion Docket on Sept. 4.
William Davis McCluen, 31, who is serving time in the Tennessee Department of Corrections on other charges, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and evading arrest and received a four-year prison sentence to be served at 35 percent by law as a Range II offender.
McCluen is accused on May 16, 2019, of fleeing a traffic stop by a Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officer on Millstone Mountain Rd. During that attempt to elude arrest, McCluen allegedly struck one of the officers with his vehicle.
McCluen is being given credit for 298 days already served.
In the other plea recorded that day, Henry Thomas Butler, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and attempt to possess more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received a total of two years in prison.
Butler was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in DeKalb County on Aug. 2. During the subsequent search Butler was discovered in possession of meth.
Butler is to also pay $250 restitution.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Discussion docket
•Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Tonya Dawn McMahan, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Oct. 27.
•Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued.
•Allison Rene Pinson, filing a false report, reportedly in treatment; case continued for verification.
•Michelle Louise Puyles, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of more than one-half ounces marijuana and possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 10.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Oct. 27.
•Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 7.
•Probation violation
•Jeremy Austin Hymes, pleaded guilty to the probation violation on a two-year sentence and was supervision was transferred to Putnam County with release to a transitional home in Cookeville.
