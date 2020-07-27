A Cumberland County woman who was subject of a bond hearing last month is expected to enter a guilty plea July 31 in cases waiting action of the grand jury.
Summer Lynn Iles, 21, Rodgers Rd., was arrested three times between March 15-31 on drug charges. Those charges were bound over to action of the grand jury in General Sessions Court with a bond set at $4,500.
On June 22, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch attempted to have bond revoked in those cases during a hearing before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie. Vires attacked evidence in the cases and sought to have his client’s bond remain the same.
During that hearing, Deputy Bobby Moore testified that on March 28, he stopped a vehicle traveling south on Hwy. 127 S. Inside the vehicle, he found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine and empty small plastic bags. He charged Iles with possession with intent to distribute.
During questioning from Vires, Moore testified that he found Iles in the middle of the seat of the pickup truck he stopped. The vehicle was also occupied by two men.
Deputy Colby Cox testified that he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle March 31 that was occupied by Iles. In that traffic stop, Cox and Deputy Rod Jackson found 40 grams of meth on her person after Iles was told she could face a felony charge if she took contraband into the jail.
Vires again made note that Iles was a passenger in the vehicle.
He argued that the state motion to revoke bond should be denied because the cases against his client are still pending, because there were no lab test results in the cases and “no evidence of an illegal drug.”
“There is more evidence than not,” McKenzie noted. “That is a lot of meth for someone to be running around with … that much is a lot of exposure (to the community).”
McKenzie withheld his ruling, continuing the cases to July 7.
When the case was called on the docket on July 7, it was announced by Hatch that the three cases were being continued to July 31 “for a plea” and a sentencing hearing would be held on Sept. 7.
